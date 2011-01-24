THIRUVANATHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram Development Authority (TRIDA) is building a modern shopping complex at General Hospital Junction to rehabilitate the traders who were evicted for the City Road Improvement Project (CRIP).

PWD Minister M Vijayakumar will inaugurate the construction of the complex at 5 pm on Thursday. Ports Minister V Surendran Pillai will preside over the function.

The 490 square metre complex, which is expected to cost Rs v92 lakh, is coming up on ten cents of land that the Government had handed over to TRIDA from the RMO campus. It will house 12 shops on two levels. TRIDA chairman C Ajayakumar said the project will be completed within a year.

Ajayakumar also said that work on a similar shopping complex at Pettah Junction was nearing completion. This building will house traders who were moved for the development of Pettah-Airport Road.

