THIRUVANATHAPURAM: In the wake of the issues surrounding the Vilappilsala Waste Treatment Plant, the authorities should take steps to step up the campaign for waste disposal at source, the Kerala Grama Panchayat Association (KGPA) officebearers told reporters here on Monday.

"The scarcity of land is a major hurdle to implement effective waste disposal measures and it can only be countered with finding ways to avoid the accumulation of solid waste by disposing as much of it as possible at source," KGPA president K Narayanan said.

The 27th general body of KGPA will be held at the Panchayat Bhavan, here on January 25.

It will be attended by representatives of the 978 grama panchayats in the State and will be inaugurated by Speaker K Radhakrishnan.

Minister for Local SelfGovernment Paloli Mohammed Kutty, Revenue Minister K P Rajendran and Kutty Ahammed Kutty MLA, will participate .

The Association officebearers said that it did not agree with the practice of dumping waste from the city in villages and sought more scientific technology for waste management. Keeping up its initiatives to ensure a clean environment in every panchayat, the Association will aid the government in implementing the 'nirmal panchayat' project across the State.

"Only 78 panchayats are left to reach the target and we will further the activities to that end," Nasiruddin, KGPA general secretary, said.