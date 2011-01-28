Panel moots sports schools in each district

THIRUVANATHAPURAM: Sports schools in each district and one college in each district offering a four-year degree course in sports are some of the major recommendations in the preliminary report on setting up of a Sports University in Kerala, submitted by the expert committee headed by A K Pandey. The committee submitted the report to the government on Thursday.

Sports Minister M Vijayakumar, who received the report, said that the government had in principle accepted the recommendations. "The report will be discussed by the Cabinet and a decision will be taken on how to proceed with the concept. An expert committee is likely to be appointed to formulate a programme implementation plan," the Minister said.

"The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has already decided to include two sports subjects as optional choices in schools from the academic year 2011-12. The Kerala Government has also decided to include sports in the school curriculum. Hence, the setting up of the university will help interested students get a chance to continue their studies in Sports at the graduate and under-graduate levels," said Pandey, the founder Director-General of Sports Authority of India.

The Minister said that the Centre had already taken a decision to set up two sports universities in the country; one in the North and the other in the South. "The one in South will be set up in Kerala for which the Centre had already given consent. The preliminary report of the expert committee will also be submitted to the Centre. The Centre had agreed to support the state financially to set up the Sports University. Therefore once the Cabinet approves the report, the programme implementation process will begin," Vijayakumar added.

The proposed university will have its headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram as the city has necessary infrastructure and other facilities. The establishment of the first phase of the university is expected to cost Rs 50 crore.