KOZHIKODE: Which bird, once thought to be extinct, was later found in Bombay National Park? If you do not know the answer to this question, it would be worth knowing it from the ongoing special biodiversity exhibition named ‘The Web of Life’ at the Regional Science Centre and Planetarium, Kozhikode.

The exhibition traces the origin of life and evolution of all species. It also simplifies complex theories of Charles Darwin by providing pictorial illustrations and audio visual tools. The `8 lakh worth exhibits are being showcased in 25 Regional Science Centres throughout the country. These exhibits are open for the public till August 25.

“Creating awareness among the mass about our ecosystem and its deteriorating nature is the ultimate aim of this exhibition,” says project coordinator V S Ramachandran. He also added, “it is also an added attraction for people to visit the planetarium.”

The arrangement of stalls at the exhibition would guide a person by introducing the term ‘biodiversity’ and would take them through the changes that has happened to earth, chronologically.

Some of the exhibits provide trivia about those species which are close to extinction or are extinct. Sea turtles and rhinoceros are some of the species which have found place in this section.

Nishemudeen, who is pursuing bachelors degree course in Physics is a regular visitor at the centre. Nishemudeen, after keenly observing the stalls that illustrate the process of evolution and discuss different races of the world said, “the exhibition helps me think more and find out and learn about what I see here. For example, I did not know that the forest owlet was once thought to be extinct.”

The stalls ‘Next Extinction In 30 seconds’ and Biodiversity Quiz, are among the most sought after ones. The life-size figure of the extinct Dodo bird in the middle of the room, along with the history of it’s extinction is another eye catcher at the exhibition. A documentary titled “The Last Show on Earth” is screened at one of the stalls. Venkitesh, who works as an education trainee at the Science Centre says, “though the initial exhibits are mostly about the creation of world and evolution, the main focus is on the extinction of different species and biodiversity.”

The exhibition was inaugurated by M K Raghavan MP at a function held here the other day. The exhibition is open on all days and the timing is 10.30 am to 6 pm.