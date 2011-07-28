THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Protesting against the alleged illegal detention of PDP chairman Abdul Nazar Madhani and demanding his immediate release from the Bangalore prison, Kerala Muslim Samyuktha Vedi on Wednesday took out a protest march to Raj Bhavan.

The march, led by leaders of various Muslim organisations, started from the Museum premises and was blocked by the police in front of the Raj Bhavan. Later the leaders met the Governor and submitted a memorandum.

Inaugurating the march, South Kerala Jam’iyathul Ulema state general secretary Thodiyoor Mohammed Kunju Moulavi said that the illegal detention of Madhani was a blot on the whole humanity. He also warned that the state will witness more protests if Madhani was not released from prison.

PDP state vice-president Varkala Raj said that fascist elements were trying to eliminate Madhani just because he spoke against them. The message drafted by Madhani from the prison was read by Chelakulam Abdul Hameed Moulavi.



