THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Bismi Gopalakrishnan, a city-based law lecturer, will represent India in the International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP) in the USA.

Bismi, who is a lecturer at the Department of Law, University of Kerala, has been selected to visit the US to participate in a three-week programme on ‘Protection of Intellectual Property Rights’ to be held from August 1 to 19. IVLP is touted as one of the most prestigious professional exchange programmes conducted by the US for foreign opinion leaders.

The programme is designed for government officials, business leaders, attorneys, judges and law-enforcement teams. Under the programme, the participants will examine the responsibility of the public and private sectors for implementing and enforcing higher intellectual property standards in countries worldwide.