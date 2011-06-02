THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The District Medical Office (DMO) has asked the public to take precautions against monsoon-related diseases, particularly waterborne and vector borne diseases, chikungunya, rat fever and viral fevers.

District Medical Officer Dr Kumari G Prema has asked the public not to let water stagnate in pools, vessels, disused tyres or even coconut shells. "The best precautionary measure is to avoid stagnant water which could lead to increase in the mosquito population,’’ she said in a statement. There is also increased possibility of waterborne diseases such as dysentery, jaundice and typhoid spreading during the monsoon season, she said. The DMO has also issued a 12-point guideline to enjoy a safe monsoon season.

1. Prevent situations such as stagnant water which can provide breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

2. Always keep vessels and tanks used for collecting water shut.

3. Safely dispose off garbage and other wastes.

4. Take precautions against mosquitoes.

5. Observe ‘Dry Day’ once a week and cooperate with health officials in mosquito eradication measures.

6. Use only boiled and cooled water.

7. Keep food items covered.

8. Keep your house and its environs clean.

9. Do not use polluted water for bathing or washing the face.

10. Farmers should take extra precautions against rat fever (Leptospirosis).

11. Use a handkerchief to cover the nose and

face while sneezing or coughing.

12. Be warned against H1 N1 fever. Seek medical help promptly.