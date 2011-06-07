Flow of waste into rivers, lakes to be checked

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Government has decided to form Lake Protection Authorities for Vellayani lake, Karamana river and Killiyar. This was announced by Water Resources Minister P J Joseph after the district-level review of KWA works in the presence of people’s representatives, senior KWA officials and the District Collector.

The Water Resources Minister said that the District Collector had been directed to convene an urgent meeting to set up the authorities. ‘’These water bodies are the source of many water supply schemes. The basic objective is to check the flow of waste into these lakes and rivers,’’ Joseph told reporters after the review meeting.

The meeting was particular about converting the pollution-ridden Vellayani lake into a fresh water lake that could be the source of water for seven adjoining panchayats. The District Panchayat has already earmarked Rs 10 crore for the purpose in its annual budget.

Frequent pipe-bursts was one issue raised by the MLAs from the city. To find a lasting solution to the frequent pipe-bursts of lines branching from the Aruvikkara water treatment plant, it has been decided to embark on a Rs 70-crore pipe-replacement programme. The PSC (pre-stressed concrete) pipes, which are now bursting frequently, will now be replaced using DI (ductile iron) pipes.

The Minister was particular about ending the problem of flooding along the Thampanoor-East Fort stretch.

‘’The issues are very complex. The current projects will be completed in a time-bound manner. We had tried a lot of projects while I was the PWD and Irrigation Minister but they were not very fruitful,’’ Joseph said and added: ‘’If at all the current projects too are found wanting, an expert body will be constituted to study the issue of flooding and we will take action on the basis of their study.’’

The Minister said the expert body would be asked to complete their study within two months.

The development of the Kovalam-Neeleshwaram waterway, part of former President A P J Abdul Kalam’s 20-point agenda, was another priority.

‘’The Kollam-Kottappuram stretch of the waterway is complete. Work on the Kollam-Kovalam stretch will be taken up this year itself,’’ the Minister said. The plan, however, is to make the National Waterway to take over the development of the State’s inland waterway. A meeting with National Waterway officials will be held here on June 21, the Minister said.

The Water Resources Minister said that the Rs 20-crore Karakulam project, which will be included in the 100-day programme, will be commissioned in two months.

The remaining part of the JICA works, too, will be completed within a year, the Minister assured. As much as 125 km of the distribution network remains to be completed under the JICA project.