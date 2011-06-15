THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Skygazers would love to spare their sleep in the wee hours of Wednesday. Keep your eyes wide open and pray for a clear sky and you will be in for a real celestial spectacle.

The longest and the darkest lunar eclipse of the century will be visible at 00:52:30 IST and it will end at 02:32:42 IST. Interested city folk can line up for this visual treat at the observatory of Kerala University where they can telescope the lunar eclipse. Experts say that the moon will go through a wide spectrum of colours as the eclipse progresses. It will first turn reddish yellow and then change to lighter tones and finally become crimson red when it is full dark.

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth, in course of its orbit around the Sun, comes between the Moon and Sun in such a way that Moon is hidden in the shadow cast by Earth. The last time such an eclipse happened was in 1958. The phenomenon can be visible by 11.50 pm on Wednesday and Moon, Earth and Sun will be aligned in a straight line.