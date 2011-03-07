THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Technopark-based Rain Concert Technologies, who recently won laurels for its initiative of e-toilets, and its sister concern Eram Scientific Solutions Private Limited have come up with their initiative, ‘In an Emergency’ (INE), which is developed and designed to ensure the safety and security of the public.

INE is a web-based security system which can be installed in a Nokia Symbian 60 phone or in any JAVA-enabled mobile phone. The key feature of the system is that one can avail help when in emergency without any delay, that too with just a press of a key on your mobile phone.

Once the software is installed, the INE service can be availed by dialling the number pad ‘2’. The phone automatically sends an emergency message to a server computer which, in turn, alerts their security personnel to provide help.

"Just like the e-toilet, INE is also an initiative out of our corporate responsibility. Through this system, we intend to ensure the safety and security of maximum number of citizens effectively," says Suresh Kumar N of Eram Scientific Solutions Private Limited.

"It is not possible for the police or other emergency services to reach an emergency location promptly every time. This is where INE comes in handy. Our security officers would be deployed in the city such that they can reach the destination within five minutes after receiving the message. Each security officer is equipped with medical kits to provide first aid to medical emergency cases also. Besides, INE also alerts the friends and relatives of the person in emergency," Suresh Kumar told ‘Expresso’.

Another feature of INE is that its service is not just confined to mobile phone technology only. The system can be installed in landlines too. Besides, the Technopark firms are also planning to install emergency alarms in houses in residential areas so that neighbours can be alerted when a person is in emergency.

The Federation of Residents’ Associations Thiruvananthapuram (FRAT) has also come forward with support, added Suresh Kumar.

The pilot phase of the INE has already been implemented in the residential areas of Kowdiar in the city which would be extended to other parts also soon.