THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The sun is beating down and the annual phenomenon of drinking water shortage is looming large. Though water scarcity has not shown its true colours, the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) officials have confirmed that the situation is getting worse as each summer approaches.

The production is 240 mld (million litres per day) and the demand in Thiruvananthapuram city and its nearby areas is 180-190 mld. Though the figures might give the impression that all is well, the KWA is very much concerned.

“Of the 240 mld that we produce, some 25 to 30 percent is getting lost due to various reasons. It is the rest that reaches the consumers and so there is not much difference between the supply and demand. As the summer touches its peak, things would be really bad. We are concerned about the situation,” said a top official with the KWA.

The officials have pointed out that the production capacity has remained more or less the same when compared to the previous year. But the number of connections has increased. The total number of live connections in Thiruvananthapuram PH division now is 1.89 lakhs, which include domestic and bulk connections. There are also 3,184 street taps in the division. During the last one year, nearly 8,000 more consumers have taken KWA connections.

With the Assembly polls round the corner and the election code of conduct in place, no major political decision can be expected on this front. The other side of the scenario is that drinking water shortage would be a major weapon during the campaigns of all the parties, a senior official said.