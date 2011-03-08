An old lady peacefully sleeping on tattered paper sheets on the pavement in front of Secretariat on Monday.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: If you thought that the red emergency chain in the women’s compartment is going to help you in times of emergency, banish the thought. A study by the Mahila Samakhya Society on the safety of women rail passengers has found that the rusty red chains are absolutely useless in times of need .

What is worse, in a shocking revelation, they also found that men crouching in the toilets of the ladies compartments and showing obscene gestures are a common occurrence in the trains plying through the State. The study was initiated by the various units of the Mahila Samakhya Society in the State, following the death of 23-year-old Soumya, who was brutally harassed and then murdered while travelling in a passenger train. The immediate response from many quarters then was that it was an isolated incident.

The study was conducted by members of the Mahila Samakhya Society by travelling in various trains from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasargod to get a first-hand experience, interviewing nearly 1,500 women travellers in the process. The investigation found that the women’s compartments being at one end of the train, and often way outside the platform, makes it convenient for these demented men. The passengers also pointed to the abusive and pornographic graffiti inside the toilets, the handiwork of these anti-social elements , who often crouch down in the ladies compartment, waiting for their chance to pounce on the prey.

Done in the week following Soumya’s death, the study team found a perceptible fear in the women rail passengers, most of them worried about the many dangers on the wheels, including the lack of light in most toilets, lack of connection to other compartments, lack of first aid facilities, non-functioning doors of the bogies and even the purposelessness of the red emergency chains.

The red chains in the women’s compartment either do not function at all, or even if they do, require three women to pull one chain down. Not only are they difficult to operate, but even after pulling the chains, the train stops many miles away.

‘’A passenger recalled a situation when one of the passengers who was suffocated lost consciousness and even after pulling the chain, the chain did not stop for a long time. Most passengers said they would prefer an alarm to the chain,’’ said Seema Bhaskar, State project co-ordinator of Mahila Samakhya Society (MSS).

The MSS members travelled in Parasuram, Venad, Malabar, Sabari, Jayanthi Janatha, Intercity, Kannur passenger, Alleppey-Kannur Express, Amrita Express, Mangala, Chennai Mail, Yeshwantpur Express and the Mangalapuram-Thiruvananthapuram Express. Interestingly, the Kanyakumari-Mumbai Express didn’t have a ladies compartment at all, said the study team members. One particular passenger train from Ernakulam, that has two women’s compartments, has men passengers in at least one of them as a regular feature.

Most trains have very small ladies compartments and women and children are often packed into it, without even proper breathing space.

It maybe recalled that this newspaper had reported in May last about the pathetic condition of the women’s compartment of the Maveli Express, which even prompted one of the women passengers to say, ‘’We are not ticketless travellers’’.

The women rail passengers, who were not generally aware

of the alert numbers, were also worried about the long stop-overs in the outer region of major railway stations which are the favourite haunts of these criminals, the dark roads sans street-lights that they have to take to reach the bus stands and auto stands and the ineffectiveness of the Women’s Commission, the Human Rights Commission and the Railways in protecting their rights.

reema_narendran@expressbuzz.com