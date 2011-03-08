CPM general secretary Prakash Karat arriving at the AKG Centre for the CPM state secretariat meeting in Thiruvananthapuram, Monday I Kaviyoor Santosh

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Inclusive growth will be the mantra of the LDF manifesto in the ensuing Assembly election.

A debate for preparing the draft manifesto was held at the CPM state secretariat meeting here on Monday.

The meeting decided that for achieving this goal the focus should be on infrastructure development and to extending the social security measures already initiated by the V S Achuthanandan Government to more people.

The draft manifesto will be now discussed at the LDF meeting to be held on March 10.

The secretariat meeting however did not discuss the candidature of any of its members on the first day.

It is learnt that the secretariat will be discussing it on Tuesday on who all should contest the elections from the state secretariat members.

Indications are that Chief Minister V S Achuthanandan and Home Minister Kodiyeri Balakrishnan along with three or four secretariat members will seek re-election.

The state committee meeting which will begin on Tuesday afternoon will ratify the decision on the candidature of senior leaders.

CPM general secretary Prakash Karat and politburo member S Ramachandran Pillai attended the secretariat meeting.