Have you ever ended up in trouble by overusing the monthly quota offered by the Asianet Dataline service providers? Have you ever woken up at midnight to download so that you could use the free browsing time efficiently? If you are a person who has gone through such experiences or is eagerly wishing to cut down on the Internet bill, a doctor is here to help you.

Dr Biji Thomas George, a city-based general surgeon, has software coding as his hobby. He has developed a programme, ADL Autologin, that would enable Asianet Dataline users, especially Limited Date package users, to use their monthly quota effectively and effortlessly.

ADL Autologin will rescue users from many problems. Currently, there is no quick way to find out the used data of the monthly quota. The users have to make a separate login to find out the total usage. “Sometimes, you exceed the allotted limits because you failed to notice that you overstepped them. And then you have to pay excess charges at very high rates. The ADL Autologin will display the total allowance, used quota, allotted quota etc,” Dr Biji said.

The programme also facilitates automatic login, timed login and logout too. The users need not always manually login with their username and password at every browsing, Dr Biji says. Automatic login, instead, will save your time.

The timed login and logout enables the user to login and logout at a desired time.

“For example, the very popular HOMENET475 package offers free browsing from 2 am to 8 am. It is quite a chore to keep awake and to download what you need at 2 in the morning all the time. With the timed login, the user can download stuff in their desired time without causing any inconvenience to you.” Dr Biji explained.

“Also, your password will not be visible at the ADL Autologin, so that no other person could login using your ID without your consent,” he adds.

Any interested person can download the programme from Dr Biji’s Google page, http://sites.google.com/site/adlautologin.

A busy medical practitioner, Biji uses his available time on Internet to learn new things. “Software coding is my hobby. I mainly do personal coding, especially in VBA (Access, Excel and Word) and Vb.NET,” he said.

Dr Biji said many Asianet Dataline users are successfully using his programme, which is available for free downloading.

Forty-three-year-old Dr Biji, who is a general and laparoscopic surgeon, and his dentist wife run a clinic at Ambalamukku.

