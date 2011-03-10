THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Twenty-six crew members, including two Malayalis, of the ship MV Rak Africana were released on Tuesday night by Somali pirates after the shipping company paid the ransom amount.

Nineteen-year-old V Vishnu and Roji B John, marine engineering students hailing from Thiruvananthapuram and Pathanamthitta respectively, were released after a captivity of 11 months. The ship was hijacked during its sail through the notorious Gulf of Aden on April 10 last year.

Vishnu’s mother Geetha, Roji’s father Babu Vilavel and their relatives had gone to Dubai to meet the owners of the shipping company, RAK Training Ship Sindbad, last month. Following this, the Dubai-based shipping company which has been negotiating with the pirates, finally agreed to meet the demand of the pirates. The shipping company authorities paid the ransom amount which they refused to disclose, and the captives were immediately released.

Geetha received the much-awaited call from Vishnu at 9.30 p.m. on Tuesday.

‘’He said he was released and is fine. I knew that he would be released soon. I was eagerly waiting for his call. He said he would arrive here within a month. But the company authorities said that they would be back in a week,’’ Geetha said. ‘’He didn’t talk much because many others are waiting to call their relatives,’’ she said.

Geetha and her husband Vijayakumar, who is working in Saudi Arabia, had met politicians, including Union Ministers A K Antony and Vayalar Ravi, Shashi Tharoor MP and Chief Minister V S Achuthanandan. However, except Tharoor, who took up the issue with the shipping company, no other politician had offered any support or help, it is alleged.

Babu Vilavel too expressed great relief on hearing the news from Dubai. ‘’They have started moving to Kenya. From there, they will travel to India. They are likely to arrive anytime this week,’’ Babu said.

‘’The shipping company decided to pay the ransom after we met them in Dubai,’’ he added.

Both the families, their relatives and friends are eagerly awaiting the return of Roji and Vishnu.