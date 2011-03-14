THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: NeST Software, a leading software company which has a large facility in Japan’s capital Tokyo, has moved its engineers working in a customer site at a seaside city, Omika, to the capital city. ‘’Omika is not affected by the tsunami. But being a seaside area, we thought it prudent to shift our engineers to the safety of Tokyo. The rest of engineers were already in safe places like Tokyo. All our 74 engineers in Japan are perfectly safe,’’ NeST Managing Director M Jahangir said. Among the NeST employees in Japan is its Vice-President, Marketing.

Jahangir said that he has been keeping in touch with his engineers in Tokyo every hour ever since the tsunami struck the island nation. ‘’We have a dedicated line for the purpose. Things are under control and all of them are taken good care of,’’ he said. The families of each of the employees too are being constantly updated about their whereabouts and are also kept abreast of the happenings in Japan. ‘’If at all any family member wants their son or husband to be returned to Kerala, we are willing to do so. But none has ever made such a request,’’ Jahangir said.

He said the biggest fear of relatives here was that the massive earthquake had caused some tremors in most of the high-rise buildings across Japan. ‘’The NeST building in Tokyo and the buildings of our customers like Hitachi are perfectly safe. We have conveyed this to the relatives here,’’ Jahangir said.

The NeST MD said once the flights are restored, he would be sending a senior NeST official to Japan to take care of the needs of his engineers. NeST has been operating in Japan for the last ten years and has its head office in Tokyo and some of its employees work out of customer sites in Omika and Nasu.

‘’The Japanese office is also continuously monitoring the situation and taking necessary steps,’’ a statement released by NeST here on Sunday said.

