THIRUVANATHAPURAM: The City Corporation is fast moving ahead with its development activities at the Vilappilsala waste treatment plant. Latest: they have cleared all hurdles to set up the Refuse-Derived Fuel (RDF) plant which is to treat the reject formed. The work on the RDF plant, which is a major component of the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM) project for the development of Vilappilsala waste treatment plant, would commence next week.

The RDF plant helps to convert waste into energy - here, the conversion of reject to a residual material, which could be pellets or blocks. These blocks could be used as fuel and so could be sold. The formation of reject was giving a major headache to the Corporation as it was mounting on heaps on one side of the Vilappilsala plant. More than once the reject was reason for an outbreak of fire at the plant as there was allegedly move to burn it off. But a waste-to-energy technology is the only way to dispose the reject, which is why the local body has been planning it for sometime now.

Though tenders were called three times, there were no takers for the project. Finally, the tender procedures have been completed and the CED (Centre for Environment and Development) has been given the onus of the implementation. ‘’The work on the plant is expected to be completed in two months. By the middle of May, we expect the whole activities in Vilappilsala to reach near completion,’’ said Deputy Mayor Happykumar.

The RDF plant will convert the reject (which includes coconut shells and other recyclable bulk waste that cannot be otherwise treated) into a high calorific material which could be used as fuel. ‘’The blocks that we get would be sold just as we are doing with the organic manure which is being produced in the plant,’’ said Happykumar. However, plastic cannot be treated in the RDF plant, which is why the Corporation intends to start plastic recycling units separately at Manacaud, Peroorkada and Vilappil.

Since the weather here is such that rains continue to pour a major part of the season, there is high moisture content in the air. According to experts, the waste-to-energy technology is therefore not fully feasible for the conditions prevalent here. It can only act as a supporting technology to an existing solid waste management methodology. In the first phase, the setting up of the RDF plant has been allotted Rs 1.72 crore.

