THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The sale of khadi clothing has touched new highs, not just because of the summer. You guessed it right, the Assembly polls have helped the sale of khadi to go up. Khadi material, khadi shirts, dhoties and shawls - there is demand for all of them.

“The khadi materials, priced at Rs 60 per metre onwards, are moving a lot these days. We also have another variety priced at Rs 80 per metre. There is also much demand for khadi shirts, both in white and other colours, which are priced at Rs 410 and above. There is a rebate of 10 percent on all items. Some items come with a special rebate of 30 percent,” said an employee with Khadi Gramodyog Bhavan, opposite Government Ayurveda College.

There is much demand for the white saree as well. “They come with different borders and there are many lady politicians who are our regular customers,” she added.

The dhoti segment has a single variety which is priced at Rs 170 and above and the double-dhoti which is priced at Rs 425. The showroom also had a good stock of the tricolour shawls you often associate with the Congressmen. Priced at Rs 180 and above, but are now out of stock.

There is an ocean of difference between the quality of the khadi being sold through Trivandrum Khadi Bhandar located close to the Ayurveda College and the khadi being sold through khadi showrooms run by the State and various cooperatives. However, there is no second opinion on the fact that Trivandrum Khadi Bhandar is giving other khadi shops a run for their money.

Radhakrishnan, the owner of the shop, and his employees hardly get any free time these days. Besides regular clientele, the shop has seen a surge in the demand for white khadi clothing and dhoti. “Even before the elections, we had customers coming in, seeking the shirting material and the dhoti. Once the dates were declared, the demand has shot up. Compared to last March, this time the sale has gone up by many times,” says Radhakrishnan.

The shop, earlier run by Radhakrishnan’s father and then his mother, is now being managed by him and his brother. “We have completed 52 years in business. Election is the time when the demand shoots up and it is no different this year,” Radhakrishnan adds.

The price per metre of the white shirting material, depending on the thickness of the yarn, starts at Rs 60 and you get a number of varieties, with prices going up to Rs 85 per metre. In the case of dhoti, you get single and double varieties. While the former costs Rs 110, 125 etc, the latter is priced at Rs 130 and Rs 190.

A major attraction here during the last so many years has been the tricoloured shawls. “They are priced at Rs 40 to 60. We get them from Nagercoil,” says Radhakrishnan.

He has got some regular customers from the political fraternity. “These politicians don’t come in person. They send their PA or somebody close to them to purchase the item,” he says.

