THIRUVANATHAPURAM: Has the heat became unbearable? Then, this is just a beginning, say the Met officials. According to them, the coming 20 days will be the hottest days of the season.

With the arrival of summer season, the city is after all possible ways which make peace with the scorching heat. But the coming days will be tougher as the Sun, having crossing the equator on March 21, has positioned itself right above the country. The perpendicular rays of the Sun will be more powerful now, says the weatherman. The temperature is likely to hit the 40-degree Celsius mark.

However, the city has something to feel relieved too - the temperature has not broken last year’s record so far.

The Indian Meteorological Department believes that the temperature won’t be as high as last year, which was considered the warmest year since 1901.

According to S Sudevan of IMD Thiruvananthapuram, the heat was 1-2 degree Celsius higher than normal. “It has even touched 35 degree Celsius. In places like Kannur, it has reached 39 degree Celsius. But, compared to last year, when cases of sunstroke were reported, this is not too high,” he said.

With the presence of more thundershowers, May will bring some respite. Met also predicts thundershowers in isolated places of the State in the coming days.

But for Thiruvananthapuram city and neighbouring regions, no significant change is expected in maximum and minimum temperatures, which will be around 34 degree Celsius and 25 degree Celsius respectively.

Met observes partly cloudy sky above the city and predicts thundershowers for the coming two days. However, the effect of thundershowers on temperature is yet to be ascertained.

Met considers the period of March 1 to May-end as summer or pre-monsoon period. Usually, temperature and humidity will rise. The coming days are expected to see thundershowers, as wind carrying moisture from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are likely to reach the State.

