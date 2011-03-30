City sheds its detachment, at last

Till a few days back, certain souls, including the once-proclaimed lovers of the game, have looked at the ongoing grand cricket fiesta with a sense of tepidity. They were frigid, unbelievably detached. Nobody seemed really interested. Never did they bother to crane their necks to peek at a big screen that displayed the World Cup affair. Never did they spare a call while travelling just to repeat the most celebrated queries; ‘’What is the score?, Who is batting?’’

The debates on Indian sluggishness, Australian aggression and South African athleticism were outvoiced by something more serious, something that really mattered to them - politics. Those who continued to be riveted were advised. ‘’Be sensible. It is all preplanned. They are fooling you.’’ Those who have refused to let off the spirit of match-fixing kept breathing wisdom into others who persisted with their love for cricket.

But since the stage has been set for the Mother of all games; India vs Pakistan, the transformation has been as magical as Bhaji’s ‘doosra’. The renewal of zeal has been as unbelievable as the dip in interest. After all, who can be blind towards the battle that has assumed a herculean stature over the years?

On Tuesday, the leave application forms in many private firms were in unusually high demand. A private FM station based in the city even declared a holiday post noon on Wednesday. An IT company has decided to set up giant screens in office cabins for their religious cricket fans. Not all employed cricket fans were lucky though. A head of another private FM station was simply unflinching but, of course, with a teaspoon of mercy. ‘’You cannot take leave on Wednesday. You can work and watch the match on TV in the office.’’ Some fans pledged their true devotion to their idol Sachin and his honesty. The ‘reason for leave’ on their application forms read ‘To watch cricket’. ‘’Why would you want to lie when my boss knows the reason very well?’’ quipped a Technopark employee who was glad to take leave without sparing a fib.

However, there were also some followers of Punter (Ponting) in the true sense. Marriage, ailments and other unavoidable personal reasons were also tried out by these smart men.

In fact, who cares about the reasons? There is a bigger reason that will unwind on Wednesday and let’s embrace it with a thumping heart and soaring pulse.

