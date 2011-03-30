Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

City sheds its detachment, at last

Till a few days back, certain souls, including the once-proclaimed lovers of the game, have looked at the ongoing grand cricket fiesta with a sense of tepidity. They were frigid, unbelievably

Published: 30th March 2011 01:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2012 09:49 PM   |  A+A-

Till a few days back, certain souls, including the once-proclaimed lovers of the game, have looked at the ongoing grand cricket fiesta with a sense of tepidity. They were frigid, unbelievably detached. Nobody seemed really interested. Never did they bother to crane their necks to peek at a big screen that displayed the World Cup affair. Never did they spare a call while travelling just to repeat the most celebrated queries; ‘’What is the score?, Who is batting?’’

&nbsp;The debates on Indian sluggishness, Australian aggression and South African athleticism were outvoiced by something more serious, something that really mattered to them - politics. Those who continued to be riveted were advised. ‘’Be sensible. It is all preplanned. They are fooling you.’’ Those who have refused to let off the spirit of match-fixing kept breathing wisdom into others who persisted with their love for cricket.

&nbsp;But since the stage has been set for the Mother of all games; India vs Pakistan, the transformation has been as magical as Bhaji’s ‘doosra’. The renewal of zeal has been as unbelievable as the dip in interest. After all, who can be blind towards the battle that has assumed a herculean stature over the years?

&nbsp;On Tuesday, the leave application forms in many private firms were in&nbsp; unusually high demand. A private FM station based in the city even declared a holiday post noon on Wednesday. An IT company has decided to set up giant screens in office cabins for their religious cricket fans. Not all employed cricket fans were lucky though. A head of another private FM station was simply unflinching but, of course, with a teaspoon of mercy. ‘’You cannot take leave on Wednesday. You can work and watch the match on TV in the office.’’&nbsp; Some fans pledged their true devotion to their idol Sachin and his&nbsp; honesty. The ‘reason for leave’ on their application forms read ‘To watch cricket’. ‘’Why would you want to lie when my boss knows the reason very well?’’ quipped a Technopark employee who was glad to take leave without sparing a fib.

&nbsp;However, there were also some followers of Punter (Ponting) in the true sense. Marriage, ailments and other unavoidable personal reasons were also tried out by these smart men.

&nbsp;In fact, who cares about the reasons? There is a bigger reason that will unwind on Wednesday and let’s embrace it with a thumping heart and soaring pulse.

aswin@expressbuzz.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp