THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: She has been around for ten years now. Taking documentaries on subjects as varied as women, art and life. Finally, when the national awards were announced by Jury Chairman J P Dutta in Delhi on Thursday, Shiny Jacob Benjamin could finally pat herself for the path she had chosen. Her decade-old stint in documentary has been well-rewarded as her creative work ‘Ottayal’ received special mention of the jury.

Shiny, who lives in the city, was not expecting an award news. Especially, from the national jury. So, there were no moments of tension or anxiety for her. She had seen it announced in the television and it was the sheer joy of getting a good work getting noticed that overwhelmed her as we called up. ‘’It’s a recognition, I am happy for it,’’ was her mild response.

‘Ottayal’ is the touching story of a woman who was born in Kottayam finding her true calling among the tribes in Madhya Pradesh. She was born Mercy Mathew and now she is Daya Bai, who lives in a hut, like a tribal among the Gounda tribe in MP. Shiny and her team spent days in the little hut, eating and sleeping with Daya Bai, feeling the solitude and peace within the woman and loving every human being that they came across just like Daya Bai did.

Shiny had narrated the experience as overwhelming at the time of the launch of ‘Ottayal’ in the city last year when Daya Bai herself had come visiting. Dressed like a tribal woman, she would be easily mistaken for one, if not for the fluent English and Malayalam she speaks. Every village she goes, she carries the message of self-dependency to the tribals. Daya Bai campaigns for schools, water supply and better life for tribals in ways few social-workers do.

Which has been clearly portrayed in the documentary ‘Ottayal’. The documentary has been taken in such a way that the voice of Daya Bai reaches the audience as if out of a halo and takes the message of her life deeply into their hearts.

Shiny has not moved on to another work so far, as if dwelling on Daya Bai still. ‘’I am moving on to a film script, but nothing has come out concrete,’’ she smiles. The news of the award might give her the much-needed inspiration she needs to take off on another subject.