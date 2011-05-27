THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: More prepaid autorickshaw stands are on the cards in the capital city. A high-level meeting convened by Mayor K Chandrika here on Thursday has proposed the establishment of a prepaid autorickshaw facility on the Medical College premises.

The meeting was attended by the two Assistant Commissioners, City Traffic, and representatives of the Thiruvananthapuram City Traffic Improvement and Passengers’ Welfare Society.

The meeting decided to get the approval of the Medical College authorities for setting up the prepaid stand. In all, the welfare society, headed by the Mayor, proposed four pre-paid auto stands - at East Fort, General Hospital, Medical College and Pettah. Another decision taken on Thursday was to erect a shelter for the existing prepaid auto facility at the Thampanoor Railway Station.

Thursday’s meeting has proposed new bus shelters in various spots across the city. Bus shelters have been proposed at Ayurveda College, Secretariat, SMV School, Ulloor and Niramankara.

Two committees have been formed to identify locations for auto and taxi stands and parking lots in the city. The meeting also decided to increase the salary of auto drivers attached to the Thampanoor prepaid stand from ` 3,000 to ` 4,000 a month.

Also, it has been decided to re-demarcate zebra lines on all major roads in the city ahead of school reopening next week. This decision comes in the footsteps of a series of decisions taken by the District Administration ahead of the new academic year. District Collector Dinesh Arora has promised strong measures to see that vehicles transporting schoolchildren are run properly.

Assistant Commissioner (Traffic North) Raju and Assistant Commissioner (Traffic South) Thulasidharan attended Thursday’s meeting.