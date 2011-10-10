THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: If things go as planned, tender procedures in connection with replacing the old distribution pipelines of the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) will be initiated this month itself. It is to be noted that a decision was taken to replace the distribution pipelines from Aruvikkara to Peroorkada at a cost of Rs 50 crore.

Minister for Water Resources P J Joseph had announced that all the old pipelines of the KWA in the state would be replaced and the Aruvikkara-Peroorkada stretch was among the lot. “Discussions regarding the work were conducted earlier. The Pre-Stressed Concrete (PSC) pipeline, laid at a length of nearly 9.5 km, will be replaced with Ductile Iron (DI) pipes as part of the work. Another meeting to this effect will be held on October 11. Most probably, tenders will be invited this month itself and the work will commence this year itself,” said K P Krishnakumar, Superintending Engineer, KWA, Thiruvananthapuram. Three types of PSC pipelines laid along this stretch - 1,200 mm, 1,000 mm and 900 mm - will be replaced with DI pipes.

The particular line, laid some 15 years ago, has been developing leaks or bursting regularly at many spots. The interesting fact is that the two batch of pipelines laid earlier to this period are in a better condition!

According to KWA Managing Director Asok Kumar Singh, the cooperation and support of the stakeholders, especially the people’s representatives and the public at large, count much in the pipe-replacing work. Meanwhile, alternative alignments have been drawn up for laying the pipes. “Alternative routes have been worked out keeping in mind the fact that two other pipelines are running along this stretch. In addition, several utilities are also lying underneath,” an official said.

Some 3 to 5 alternative routes have come up for discussion and a final decision will be taken after a meeting convened by the Water Resources Minister, which will be held soon. The pipelines laid as part of the municipal water supply scheme at Nedumangad, Attingal and Varkala too will be replaced as part of the rehabilitation package in future.