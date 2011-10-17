THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: If things go as planned, the coastal belt of Thiruvananthapuram constituency would get a breather from drinking water problems and sewerage-related issues. The commissioning of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)-assisted water supply project and the Rs 81.77-crore sewerage work under JNNURM project would take place soon, thus solving the problems to a great extent, said Devaswom Minister V S Sivakumar, who represents the constituency. He made the announcement at a meeting held to this effect at Rest House the other day.

Measures are on to implement the sewerage work in the wards of Poonthura, Manikyavilakom, Beemapally, Beemapally East, Valiyathura, Vallakkadavu, Shangumugham, Vettucaud, Kannanthura, Chakkai, Muttathara, Puthanpally, Pazhanchira, Perunthanni and Kadakampally. Tender procedures would be initiated as soon as land is acquired for setting up pump houses. It has also been decided to replace all the dilapidated manholes in the constituency, he said. The tender process of the drainage project at Kalpaka Nagar, Chakkai, is in the final stages.

Regarding the JICA project, the Minister said that the new pipelines which would be laid under the project would benefit