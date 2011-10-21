THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ingo Karsten, Consul General of Germany, visited Technopark the other day. This is Karsten’s maiden visit to Kerala after taking charge as Consul General in Bangalore, responsible for Karnataka and Kerala.

Ingo Karsten was received by Technopark CEO Mervin Alexander, who also briefed him on the activities of Technopark. Senior business development manager M Vasudevan made a detailed presentation on Technopark.

Karsten said that he ‘’had fruitful discussions with Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and other officials and would be very happy to speed up and expand business co-operation between Germany and Kerala in the areas of renewable energy, waste management, infrastructure development and Information Technology.’’

He also said that the German Consulate in Bangalore "is responsible for business support to German companies and these companies initially were looking for Tier-I cities in India and now with skyrocketing costs for infrastructure and manpower, they are looking at Tier-II destinations, including Thiruvananthapuram, which has established itself as a major IT investment destination.’’