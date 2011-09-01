THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Indira Gandhi National University (IGNOU) here on Wednesday was delayed by 30 minutes after the helicopter carrying President Pratibha Patil developed a technical snag in Kollam. Following this, the function, which was scheduled to start at 11 am, could begin only at 11.30 am.

The problem started when the Indian Air Force helicopter the President had boarded to come to the city from Kollam developed a glitch. This created tense moments at the Ashramam helipad in Kollam.

The incident occurred immediately after the President had boarded the helicopter at 10.10 am. The pilot noticed smoke emanating from the air conditioner of the helicopter shortly before take-off. It is learned that a spark due to electric short circuit had resulted in the smoke.

The President was immediately moved to the car in which she had reached the helipad. Revenue Minister Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, President’s Secretary Christy Fernandez and President’s medical and security team members had also boarded the helicopter.

Patil and her 49-member entourage were scheduled for departure at 10.15 am in three helicopters.

Initially, there were discussions of proceeding to Thiruvananthapuram by road or to go back to the hotel. Traffic regulations were immediately made in Kollam city and the crowd thronging the helipad to get a glimpse of the President were removed.

However, the security team later decided to proceed in one of the other two helicopters which were arranged for the entourage. She left for Thiruvananthapuram by 10.45 am. One of the helicopters later returned to carry the rest of the entourage to the state capital.