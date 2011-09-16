THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : ‘Dhanak’, the third edition of the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology’s (IIST) annual cultural festival, will be held from September 30 to October 3.

This will be the first time the fest will be organised on the institute’s new Valiyamala campus. Dhanak-2010 had attracted participation from all around the country and more participation is expected this year. This year’s theme is animation.

Mainstream events have been divided into various streams of fine and modern arts and the events include dancing, singing, band performance, quizzes, movie-making, photography, oration, etc. A number of fun-based mainstream events are also being organised, like dumb charades, ‘antakshari’, on-the-spot story-telling and board games. On-the-spot events, mostly life-sized board games, have been given special attention. A magic tricks workshop, a sketching-based workshop and a clay-modelling workshop have been arranged.

Nightlife at Dhanak is poised to be full of energy and zest. Apart from the ‘Pronite’, band performances and the DJ night, events like gully cricket and street soccer are expected to rock the fest. The food courts by major food joints in the city will spread out traditional food, snacks and fast food.

Registration can be done by logging on to www.dhanak.co.in. On-the-spot registration can also be done on the campus. Online registration will keep everyone posted about new events and schedule changes.