THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The executive council meeting of the National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) will be held in the state for the first time.

The day-long meeting will be held on the IBS campus in Technopark on Thursday.

The executive council is the highest decision-making body of NASSCOM and consists of business leaders like NIIT chairman Rajendra Singh Pawar, CEO & MD of Tata Consultancy Services N Chandrasekaran, CEO of Wipro T K Kurien, chairman of Accenture Avinash Vashistha, MD of Cognizant Technology Solutions R Chandrasekaran, chairman of Microsoft India Bhaskar Pramanik, CEO of L&T Infotech Sudip Banerjee, president of Dell India Ganesh Lakshminarayanan, MD of Hewlett-Packard Neelam Dhawan, chairman of BT India Arun Sethand, CEO & MD of MindTree Krishnakumar Natarajan.

“On September 30, the executive council members will meet the Chief Minister, the IT Minister and other senior functionaries of the government. This is critical to attract more IT investments into the state” said V K Mathews, NASSCOM executive council member and chairman of GTech.

A two-hour interactive session between some of the NASSCOM executive council members and students of select engineering and management institutes will also be held at the Mar Baselios College of Engineering and Technology on Friday.