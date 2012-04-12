THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: IT and BPO employees are all set to get a better insurance cover. NASSCOM, a trade association of IT and BPO industry, has launched Health Active Plan, a common medical insurance programme, for IT companies. The insurance programme, launched nationwide by NASSCOM in January this year, will be introduced in the State too. The NASSCOM regional office in the State is organising a session for companies in Technopark on Thursday to familiarise them with the plan.

According to Sujith Unni, senior associate, NASSCOM, not just NASSCOM members, other companies too can avail the ‘Health Active Plan’.

“Some of the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) do not have insurance cover. The SMEs can avail the benefits of the Health Active Plan. The plan is getting a good response from Technopark companies. Member companies as well as non-members have shown interest over it. So, we are arranging a session on Thursday to explain about the plan,” he said.

Sujith said that the Health Active Plan has better benefits than other insurance plans. “Employees can avail two maternity benefits. Payments and other benefits are better, compared to other insurance plans,” he said.

The health programme has had a successful rollout nationally, with 70 per cent of its 1,350 members being SMEs.

The employees are eligible for tax breaks under section 80D for the premium paid by them. The sum insured covers the employee and family members on a floater basis. All covers are effective from Day 1. There will be no waiting periods.

A session to familiarise the plan and the nuances of the exclusive Group Health Insurance for Nasscom members will be held on Thursday at the Park Centre on Technopark campus.