THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A civil police officer attached with the city traffic police station was killed in a road accident near Museum compound on Tuesday midnight.

Arun, 41, was killed while returning from his ancestral home in Vellanad. He was staying with his family at Palayam police quarters.

According to the police, the mishap happened when he was returning from his ancestral home after dropping his wife off. Though the cause of the accident is not known, it is believed that Arun lost control over his vehicle and rammed it into an electric post.

Arun was wearing helmet at the time of the accident, but his life could not be saved. He was spotted lying on the roadside with a severe neck injury and rushed to hospital.

Meanwhile, another 52-year-old senior civil police officer with the traffic police station who had been bedridden for the last three months died at his house. Sudhakaran, 52, of Vilavoorkal near Pappanamcode who was undergoing treatment for cardiac disease, was the deceased. His body was cremated later.