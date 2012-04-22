THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The family members of the two Italian marines Latorre Massimiliano and Salvatore Girone visited them in jail on Saturday again. This is their fourth visit to the jail in the past three days. The visit on Saturday occurred without any hitch.

The two Italian marines, who were arrested on charges of shooting dead two fishermen and are in prison since March 4, enjoyed the company of their relatives.

Prison Superintendent B Pradeep used his discretionary powers and privilege to sanction permission to the the family members of the marines and Italian officials for a fourth visit to prison. He was generous enough to permit the visitors up to two hours to be with their dear ones.

On Thursday, the first day when the marines’ family members arrived at the prison, the meeting lasted for almost two-and-a-half hours. On Friday, they visited the marines twice. After the first visit in the morning, which lasted for one hour, they returned in the afternoon.

‘Special permission’ from the Prison Superintendent had facilitated two hours of freedom for the marines again. The Prison Superintendent, who uses his authority to sanction permission for such visits, is seemingly unmindful that marines are under custody on murder charges.

“The extent of hours allotted for the marines to meet their relatives is not a big issue,” said Pradeep, when asked about how many hours the marines were allowed to meet their relatives on Saturday.