Anand-Milind, who composed music for hits like ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’, ‘Anjaam’ and ‘Dil’, are making a comeback to Bollywood after six years with ‘Yeh Khula Aasmaan’. Their last Hindi film was Jackie Shroff-starrer 2006 release ‘We R Friends’.

“It feels great to come back to Bollywood mainstream music after a while. We wanted to make sure that the album is equally special. We can proudly say that this is one of our best works so far and hope that the audience feels the same,” Milind said at the unveiling of the ‘Yeh Khula Aasmaan’ music Tuesday.

Sons of composer Chitragupta, Anand Shrivastav and his younger brother Milind composed music for over 200 Bollywood films.

Also present at the occasion was the cast of the film -- Raghubir Yadav, Yashpal Sharma and debutants Raj Tandon and Anya Anand - along with debutante director Gitanjali Sinha.

The lyrics are penned by Ravi Chopra while Suresh Wadkar, Swapnil Bandodkar, Gayatri Ganjawala, Raghubir Yadav, Soham and Amey Daate have sung the songs.

The album has six soulful tracks and is distributed by Saga Music.

Releasing May 25, the film is about bridging the generation gap and the portrayal of a determined human spirit supported by strong family values and systems.