Physicist C V Raman won the Nobel Prize in 1930 for his work on the scattering of light, or, as his discovery was subsequently named - ‘the Raman Effect’.

The arm of science ‘Raman Spectroscopy’ based on this pathbreaking discovery has now developed into a major technology. On August 10, the capital will host an international workshop on the theme. The seminar, ‘Raman Spectroscopy: Recent Advances, Techniques and Applications,’ is being organised jointly by the Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment (KSCSTE) in association with the Eduworld Foundation.

Experts from across the world are expected to participate in the one-day even which is, in fact, a prelude to the International Conference on Raman Spectroscopy (ICORS) which is scheduled to be held in Bangalore from August 12 to August 17, KSCSTE member secretary Dr K K Ramachandran said.

“The conference will be an occasion for scientists, teachers and research students to know more about the inter-disciplinary approach of Raman Spectroscopy and the new trends linked with it. The conference will throw light on remote studies, earth studies, inter-planetary science, bio-science, forensic science and research possiblities in industries that are linked to Raman instrumentation,” he said in a statement.

Prof Shiv K Sharma of the Hawai University and Prof H G M Edwards of ethe European Space Agency are among the experts who will be addressing the conference.