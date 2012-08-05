The effective way to deal with cyber crimes is to focus on mode of cyber attacks rather than sources of these attacks, said Dr Frederick Wamala, cyber security advisor of the United Nations.

He was delivering the keynote address at Cocon, 2012, a two-day international conference on ‘Cyber security and policing’ which concluded here on Saturday. “The main sources of cyber threats are foreign intelligence services, organised crime groups, hackers, extremist organisations, investigative journalists and disaffected employees,’’ Dr Wamala said in his power point presentation. “Cyber security is not just a technical issue. Cyber attacks are a threat to the vital interests of states,’’ Dr Wamala said.

Former chief of Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) P K Hormis Tharakan delivered a speech on ‘Social network analysis and war on terror’.

There were insightful discussions in the conference about the latest devices and technologies to ensure cyber security and how to deal with cyber crimes.

Top police officials from various states and those from national investigating agencies, IT and cyber experts took part and made presentations in the conference.

DGP Jacob Punnoose, ADGP training A Hemachandran and conference secretary I G Manoj Abraham were among those who spoke at the valedictory function.