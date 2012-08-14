‘Thunder Bolts’ is ready for action. The first tactical demonstration of ‘Thunder Bolts,’ the first commando wing of the Kerala Police formed as a special task force, will be held at Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium here on Tuesday.

‘Thunder Bolts,’ under the India Reserve Battalion, has been formed to ensure the safety of the people in emergencies. The commando wing has been formed in line with with National Security Guards (NSG) and Special Protection Group (SPG). It has been formed by including those who had undergone training as Commando Training Instructor from Central forces and the Kerala police personnel who had completed the Commando Instructor Course of the NSG.

Assistant Commandment L Solaman, who is on deputation from CRPF, is the Mentor Trainer of ‘Thunder Bolts,’ a force of about 200 commandos.

The first phase training of 18 months of the commandos began in February 2011 at the Commando Training Centre at Pandikkad. They were given training at the Kerala Police Academy also. The second phase training was given at various commando schools. They have been given training in handling modern equipment being used worldwide. The commandos have been trained in jungle warfare, counter urban insurgency, anti-terrorism, bomb detection and disposal, dog squad training, disaster management, adventure training, underwater operation and air-bone operation.

The force will be stationed in Thiruvananthapuram, Malappuram and Eranakulam districts.

Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, Home Minister Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan among others will be present to watch the first performance of the commandos, said R Sreelekha ADGP (Armed Police Battalion) at a press conference here on Monday.

IG (Headquarters) Manoj Abraham, IG (Intelligence) S Ananthakrishnan and L Soloman were also present at the press meet.