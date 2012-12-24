As part of the ‘IOB Urban Horticulture’ scheme, a meeting was held on the premises of the Indian Overseas Bank, Sasthamangalam branch.

To promote the campaign, loans were distributed to 60 beneficiaries from different walks of life for the cultivation of vegetables as roof garden and landscape. Chief general manager of IOB C Haridas, chief managers Purushothaman and Girija Sankar and branch manager P S Pradeep participated.

Rajan Thomas, senior manager, presented the details of the scheme and attended the queries from the representatives of the residents’ associations. Joy Varghese, senior manager, and M Harikumar, manager of priority credit department, also attended the function.