Corporate Relations Institute - the training arm of Corporate Relations Pvt Ltd, will be conducting a day’s training programme on ‘Government protocol, meeting etiquette & minutes writing’ to educate the officers and executives working in government as well as corporates.

The programme will be held here on January 10, 2013, and will be addressed by experienced faculty in this and related domains.

Major topics to be taught during the training include VIP visits and protocol, order of precedence, ceremonial protocol and table of precedence, foreign delegation and classification of VIPs. Code of conduct and cultural etiquettes while attending official meetings will also be addressed.

Organising public functions by involving state and Central Ministers, diplomats, senior bureaucrats and other elected representatives in the 3-tier LSG system have become an order of the day with governments, IT and corporate sectors. There are several occasions in an organisation where the matter of protocol and the order of precedence of dignitaries invited arise as part of official commitments.

Equally important is attending to government meetings in proper decorum and appropriate documentation of meetings. But officers/executives in many organisations are not properly educated or adequately exposed on either of the above, whereas proper understanding of these matters shall help organisations perform their duties more meaningfully.

Registrations can be made through email: trainingrelations@gmail.com or SMS to: 9961217555.