The Revenue District School Festival will be held in the city from January 1 to 5 at 12 venues, including Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School Cotton Hill, Cotton Hill LPS, Cotton Hill PPTTI, Carmel Girls’ Higher Secondary School and Sisu Vihar UP schools in the city.

The festival will begin with a colourful procession to be taken out from Althara Junction in Vellayambalam at 2 pm on January 1 which will conclude at Cotton Hill Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School. Around 3,000 students will participate in the procession, which will be inaugurated by Health Minister V S Sivakumar. District panchayat president Remani P Nair will preside over.

Written competitions will be held at Cotton Hill school from January 1. On the same day, stage items will also commence. From upper primary to higher secondary section, 308 schools in 12 sub-districts will take part in this section. Owing to Mannam Jayanthi, there will not be any competitions on January 2.

On the first day, 2,250 students will take part in the items, 2,000 on January 3, 2,500 on January 4 and 1,000 on January 5. Arabic literary festival and Sanskrit literary festival will also be held on the sidelines.

From this year onwards, 14 new items are also included and there will be 293 categories altogether. Students who take part in the festival and teachers who accompany them will be provided food at Cotton Hill Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School. Cooperation of police, health, civil supplies, Electricity Board, water authority, revenue, public works, telecommunications departments, KSRTC and fire force will also be ensured. Around 300 volunteers, including those of NCC, student police cadets, NSS and Scout and Guides will be deployed. Deputy Speaker N Sakthan will inaugurate the valedictory ceremony on January 5 and it will be presided over by Mayor K Chandrika.

Logo

The logo of the Revenue District School Youth festival was released in the city on Friday. Mayor K Chandrika released the logo by handing it over to Education Deputy Director V L Viswalatha.