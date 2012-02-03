THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has classified Manappuram Finance Limited, Thrissur, earlier known as Manappuram General Finance and Leasing Ltd, as a non-deposit taking, Non-Banking Financial Company from March, 2011.

A press note issued by the RBI underscored that owing to the classification, the company is not permitted under the RBI Act, 1934, to accept/renew deposits from the public. Anyone remitting or renewing deposits with the company shall be doing it at their own risk, the press note said. Manappuram is a premier gold loan advancing firm with hundreds of branches across the state and outside.