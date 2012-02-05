THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Over the years, promises and expectations have remained just that in the case of Kochuveli and Nemom railway stations. But if the State Government’s recommendations this time materialise, both stations will have something to cheer about.

Sources said the Government has proposed shifting the coach maintenance depot from Thampanoor to Nemom, while ‘holistic’ development is proposed for Kochuveli. With Thiruvananthapuram Central at saturation point, the original plan was to develop Kochuveli as a well-equipped terminal.

More passenger amenities, a digital information system and coach number displays are also recommended for the station. Kochuveli will also get two bus bays. According to officials at Kochuveli, 32 trains - 16 pairs - operate from the railway station every week, trains carrying hundreds of passengers to places as far as Chandigarh, Bikaner and Dehradun.

But the station - recently the State Government had announced that it was being named after Dr Vikram Sarabhai - which has two platforms lacks basic amenities.

‘’What Kochuveli requires at the moment is a foot-overbridge. Now, passengers alighting from long-distance trains are forced to walk over the tracks hauling their luggage. The place is infested with reptiles,’’ says C Arun Kumar, secretary of the Railway Passengers’ Forum. Their problems are not over even after they cross the tracks. Connectivity between the station and the town proper still leaves a lot to be desired.

The Railway Budget-2011 had earmarked ` 30 lakh for the Phase II development of the station, but this was a measly sum considering the development required here. The station lacks enough toilets and a cloak room, among other things.

Like Kochuveli, Nemom also does not lack in land, but infrastructure. The 2011-12 Budget proposed to develop Nemom as the second satellite terminal to Thiruvananthapuram Central. The ideal situation, say passengers’ associations, would be to extend some trains coming from the north down to Nemom and in-bound from Nagercoil up to Kochuveli. This would free Thiruvananthapuram Central of unnecessary congestion.