THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State annual meet of the National Service Scheme (Technical Cell) and presentation of awards will be held at P A Aziz College of Engineering and Technology (PAACET), Karakulam, on February 11 and 12.

More than 1,000 volunteers drawn from around 150 polytechnics and engineering colleges in the State will attend the conclave and associated events, said PAACET Principal Dr P R Mahadevan Pillai at a news conference here on Wednesday.

A Sampath MP will inaugurate the annual meet at 11 am on Saturday. Palode Ravi MLA will preside over the function. Dr J Letha, Director of Technical Education, will present the awards to top scorers on the occasion.

After the inaugural ceremony, sessions on various topics for professional andpersonal improvement will be held. Theannual meet will also be noted for a photo exhibition, study classes and cultural programmes.

The valedictory function is scheduled for Sunday at 2 pm, in which Speaker G Karthikeyan will be the chief guest.

NSS Awards

The National Service Scheme annual awards for educational institutions, programme officers and volunteers have been announced.

The best institutions are, Government Engineering College, Kozhikode; Model Polytechnic College, Alappuzha and Government Engineering College, Barton Hill, Thiruvananthapuram.

Abid Tharavattah (Government Engineering College, Kozhikode), T M Kurien (Model Polytechnic College, Alappuzha) and Dr Shynelal (Government Engineering College, Barton Hill, Thiruvananthapuram) have been selected as the best programme officers.

Those who have been selected as the best NSS volunteers are, P Aparna (Government Engineering College, Kozhikode), P K Pranav (Government Polytechnic College, Trikkaripur), Arunima S Kumar (Sree Buddha Engineering College, Alappuzha), Jithin Jose (St Joseph’s Engineering College, Pala), V Nikhil (PAACET, Thiruvananthapuram) and K K Nimisha (Residential Women’s College, Payyanur).