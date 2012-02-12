THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Peroorkada police on Saturday arrested a person for attacking an inmate of the ladies hostel at Pappanamcode last month.

Sreekanth, 26, had on January 8 robbed the student a chain worth one-and-a-half sovereigns.

The accused confessed to the crime while being questioned in connection with another case in which he stole Rs 32,000 from a residence at Thittamangalam in Vattiyoorkavu.

The police said that Sreekanth was an accused in around 32 cases in various stations.