Man arrested
Published: 12th February 2012 03:09 AM |
Last Updated: 16th May 2012 05:54 PM | A+A A- |
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Peroorkada police on Saturday arrested a person for attacking an inmate of the ladies hostel at Pappanamcode last month.
Sreekanth, 26, had on January 8 robbed the student a chain worth one-and-a-half sovereigns.
The accused confessed to the crime while being questioned in connection with another case in which he stole Rs 32,000 from a residence at Thittamangalam in Vattiyoorkavu.
The police said that Sreekanth was an accused in around 32 cases in various stations.