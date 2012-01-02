THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chicken buffs in the city gobbled down 42 tonnes of KEPCO chicken between December 22 and January 1, according to figures released by the Kerala State Poultry Development Corporation (KEPCO).

Compared to the corresponding period last year, there has been an increase of 65 per cent in the figures, KEPCO managing director V Sunil Kumar said.

Last year, KEPCO had sold 25.50 tonnes during the same period through its retail outlets in the city.

Christmas and New Year sales alone raked in ` 52 lakh this year. It had stood at ` 32 lakh last year, Sunil Kumar said in a statement. KEPCO was also able to check price rise to an extent by reducing the price of chicken by ` 5 a kilo, he said.

Another state government undertaking Meat Products of India too had clocked massive profits in chicken sales this festival season.