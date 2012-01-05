THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It is time Kerala turned into a producer state rather than a consumer state, Revenue Minister Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan said while inaugurating the workshop on natural farming at Gandhi Bhavan the other day.

He said that the state, by neglecting agriculture, has lowered itself to a stage where it has to depend on other states for its food. The workshop on zero budget farming and natural farming is being led by Subhash Palekar. Inaugurating the natural farming fest alongside the workshop, Agriculture Minister K P Mohanan said that the age-old traditional modes of farming are more favourable to the soil, whereas the new methods snatch away the organic elements from it. The natural farming methods propagated by Palekar should come as a boon to the state, he added.