If you are planning to drive up to the Kanakakkunnu Palace for a quiet stroll one of these days, the chances are, you will have a hard time finding parking space.

The authorities recently declared the sprawling campus off-limits to vehicles, forcing visitors to park their cars and two-wheelers outside. But with parking space at a premium in the neighbourhood, people are opting for other destinations for spending their evenings.

The ‘ban’ came into effect on June 28 and the new superintendent of the Kanakakkunnu Palace says it is meant to handle law and order problems. Besides, people from nearby offices were also using the palace grounds as a convenient parking lot, he said. No vehicle will be allowed in on days when programmes are not held here, palace superintendent Subair Kutty said.

‘’A litter-free lawn, new potted plants and serenity for all those who come in for a jog,’’ is what Subair Kutty hopes for by not allowing vehicles inside the campus.

‘’There have been complaints, especially from Jawahar Balabhavan. Men drink on the Kanakakkunnu premises and throw the bottles into their backyard,’’ he said.

‘’Those who want to come here to enjoy the breeze and the lush greenery can park their vehicles outside and walk in. Only those with other intentions need a vehicle. People working in nearby offices use the space as a parking lot, guys come to race their bikes and drink,’’ he said.

But the Museum police said that they have not received any formal complaint, neither from the Jawahar Balabhavan nor anyone else, regarding law and order issues at Kanakakkunnu. ‘’We have patrols to track anti-social elements,’’ Museum ASI Mohanachandran said.

The Kanakakkunnu authorities have asked visitors to use the space at the entrance for parking. But once the parking area in front of the gate is crammed, cars line up on the Nadavanam or Manaveeyam Road.

The crowd has thinned, which has come as a blow to Padmakumar, who runs the Kanakakkunnu parlour. Every month, he has to pay Rs 52,600 as the lease amount, worker wages and bill figures extra. He slides forward his diary and the accounts. On July 1, the total sales accounted to Rs 1,900. ‘’Usually, on a Sunday, the total sales is close to ` 6,000. I have no clue how I will survive on such meagre sales,’’ he says with his face in his hands.

The cook has already left him owing to the crisis.