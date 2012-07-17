The arrest of three accused in a rape case in which a minor girl was molested by five persons has brought to light shocking details about the incident.

The 17-year-old girl, a native of Pulla, Kilimanoor, had been subjected to molestation at various places in the district last March and she was traced by the police following a complaint filed by her parents.

Police arrested Achu J Nair, 23, of Panthalakkode, Pallippuram; Arun Krishnan, 21, of Aniyur, Nalapparavila; and Rejimon, 31, of Chirakkonam, Vembayam, the first, fourth and the fifth accused respectively, the other day. The first accused was arrested from Kilimanoor and the other two were nabbed from Vattappara. They had been absconding after the incident came to light.

The police said that the accused lured the girl by making a false promise of giving her a chance to act in a television serial. “The girl had left her house and the first accused took her to his house at Panthalakkode as his parents were away at their quarters at Pallippuram. Then, he molested the girl along with the fourth accused and, after that, handed her over to the third accused, who took her to other places. It was on the third day that the police could trace the girl by tracking her mobile,” the police said.

Jobin Mathai, of Pavithreswaram, Kollam and Aneesh alias Vishnu of Murukkumpuzha, the second and third accused, had been arrested in March itself. They were later released on bail.

The girl, a student of a parallel college in Attingal, is now with her parents at Pulla. The arrested were remanded to police custody on Sunday.