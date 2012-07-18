City to host SIDCO Fest next month

Express News Service By

The Kerala Small Industries Development Corporation Limited (SIDCO) is hosting ‘SIDCO Fest Days in India’ on Kanakakkunnu palace grounds in the city from August 10 to 18.

The fest will have unique and daily use items displayed. It will also be a venue for small industries to showcase their unique products, a SIDCO statement said.

The best product showcased in the fest will be awarded. SIDCO will also offer help to market the product, a statement said.

In the fest, SIDCO plans to prepare a job bank of youth who are technically-equipped to help out small industrial units and also to help employment-seeking youngsters find jobs.

Students can visit the fest during the week and get their names registered with the job bank. SIDCO will make plans to provide jobs in small industries for these candidates, the statement said.