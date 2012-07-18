For most people, soil is something that has to be tapped off their shoes or washed off their clothes. But what about a museum for soil?

India’s first reference centre on soil types will come up at the Soil Analytical Laboratory of the Soil Conservation Department at Parottukonam in Thiruvananthapuram.

The proposed ‘Soil Museum’ will be set up at a 5,000- square feet space on the first floor of the laboratory. ‘’The construction activities are going on. The museum will be ready this financial year,’’ Agriculture Minister K P Mohanan told the Assembly on Tuesday.

The museum is intended to provide the public an insight into the soil types found in the State. Samples of soil types and around 100 soil monoliths will be on display at the museum, which will be a first-of-its-kind reference centre on soil in the country, the Agriculture Minister said.

The museum will also enable soil-based agro-technology transfer, the Minister said.

Bridge at Beemapally

Problems in takeover of land is delaying the construction of a bridge over the Parvathy-Puthanar at Beemapally, the Assembly was told on Tuesday.

The bridge was planned on the NH Bypass-Beemapally route spanning the Parvathy Puthanar. In May 2008, the government had given administrative sanction of Rs 50 lakh for acquiring the land at ‘ponnumvila’ and in November the same year, sanction was given for constructing the bridge at a cost of Rs 1 crore.

But stiff opposition by the local land owners delayed the work, PWD Minister V K Ebrahim Kunju said in reply to a question. Discussions were held involving the local MLA, Corporation ward councillors and political party leaders, but the impasse remained.

Another round of discussions has been kicked off by the present Government, the Minister said. The construction will begin as soon as the land is made available, he added.

Mobile incinerator

The proposed mobile incinerator for the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation will be in operation by October, Urban Affairs Minister Manjalamkuzhi Ali said. SIDCO has been entrusted with the job of purchasing the incinerator. The work order has been issued.

After assessing the machine’s performance in Thiruvananthapuram, the Government will decide whether to buy it for other local bodies also, he said.