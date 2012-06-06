In a strange incident, a youth, against whom a complaint was lodged in Attingal police station, and his mother attempted to kill themselves on Tuesday afternoon by slitting their veins on the police station premises.

Kuttan, 35, and his mother Vijayamma, 55, living in Velarkudi, near Attingal, were admitted to Taluk Hospital, Chirayankeezhu, following the suicide attempt. Police said that their injuries were not serious.

The incident occurred around 12.30 pm when Kuttan was summoned to the police station after one of his neighbours filed a complaint against him over alleged verbal abuse.

“Suddenly, Kuttan went out of the police station when the civil police officers started questioning him and returned with a blade. Then he threatened the police personnel and slit his vein. This made his mother panicky and she too cut her vein after getting the blade from him,” said M I Shaji, Attingal circle inspector.

The police also said that Kuttan showed symptoms of mental disturbance.

Later, they registered a case against Kuttan and Vijayamma for attempting suicide.