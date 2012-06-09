Women reaping paddy in the fields of Palakkad, the stone carvings in Padmanabha Swamy temple, motifs from the Jewish synagogue in Mattanchery and a multitude of images evocative of the Kerala heritage deck up the traditional handloom wear. The off white cotton garment is certainly facing up to the challenge of finding its space in the designer world. The exhibition of branded handloom products organised in the city under the aegis of Department of Commerce and Directorate of Handlooms and Textiles, Government of Kerala, at the Kanakakkunnu Palace signals a welcome change in the industry’s scheme of things.

The exhibition is being held as part of the State Government project ‘Development of Regional Brand in Handloom Industry’ which aims at popularising handloom products through brand building. The Indian Institute of Handloom Technology, Kannur, functions as the nodal agency for implementing the project. Representatives of the six regional societies earmarked for the implementation of the project have displayed their products at the exhibition. The characteristic style of traditional handloom in each region has been taken into consideration while generating products.

The societies in Chendamangalam of Ernakulam district have, for instance, displayed dhoties and sarees that flaunt motifs borrowed from the Muziris heritage, the Jewish synagogue and the Kottayil Kovilakam. The Kannur handloom societies have similarly showcased designs and colour schemes inspired by the traditional art form of Theyyam. Societies from Kannur and Kasargode figure among those which have adapted to the tastes of changing times by incorporating designer styles and expanding the product range to include home linen and furnishing materials. The products on display include standard size curtains, bed sheet and pillow cover sets in cotton and satin etc which have found a sizable market in the US and Japan.

Products from Palakkad, Kuthampully in Trissur and Balaramapuram in Thiruvananthapuram are also exhibited.